Power Corporation of Canada: Defensive Discount To NAV And Attractive GARP Strategy

Eric Wiehe, CFA
350 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • We reiterate my Buy rating on Power Corporation, citing a compelling 20% discount to NAV and strong defensive qualities amid market volatility.
  • Power's underlying holdings are not overvalued compared to peers, and the persistent NAV discount offers a margin of safety rather than a value trap.
  • Growth prospects are robust: forward revenue growth is projected at 16.6%, outpacing Canadian financial peers, with key holdings delivering record results.
  • Power’s alternative asset platform is rapidly expanding, with AUM growing from $5.6B to $43.4B in five years, positioning the company for continued upside.

Shield sign on the blue pixelated wavy background. Big data protection and Internet security. 3d illustration

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

All figures are in $CAD and all financial information is from Seeking Alpha unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

We last covered Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW:CA)(OTCPK:PWCDF) on July 22, 2024, with a "Buy" rating. Since then, the stock has

This article was written by

Eric Wiehe, CFA
350 Followers
Eric is a lead portfolio manager at a big six Canadian bank, specializing in real assets. He holds a Master's degree in Financial Economics from the University of Western Ontario and is a CFA charterholder. With a strong interest in real assets, financials, and insurance, Eric brings a deep understanding of the Canadian investment universe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About POW:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on POW:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PWCDF
--
POW:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News