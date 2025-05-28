Commodities: OPEC+ Supply Vs. Russia Sanction Risk

May 28, 2025 4:30 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.53K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • Oil is firmer this morning amid the prospect of further sanctions against Russia, overcoming yesterday’s downward price pressures.
  • The ICE gasoil market continues to show signs of tightness. The prompt gasoil timespread saw its backwardation widen to US$8/t. The crack is holding relatively firm, despite broader demand concerns.
  • The rally in European natural gas took a breather yesterday, with the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) settling 0.66% lower on the day. Some weakness in the JKM-TTF spread is dragging TTF lower.
  • CBOT wheat prices are under renewed pressure in recent days following improving weather conditions in China, the US and Europe.

Oil pumpjacks at sunset with financial charts overlay.

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

By Warren Patterson, Ewa Manthey

Energy - Sanction risks grow

Crude oil prices came under pressure yesterday, with USD strength providing some headwinds for the market. Participants are taking a wait-and-see approach to Saturday’s OPEC+ meeting, when members will

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.53K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBE--
Invesco DB Energy Fund ETF
JJETF--
iPath® Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
USO--
United States Oil Fund, LP ETF
DBO--
Invesco DB Oil Fund ETF
USL--
United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News