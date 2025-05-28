JELD-WEN Holding: Transformation Unlocked, Initiate At Strong Buy

Moretus Research
290 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • We initiate coverage on JELD-WEN Holding Incorporated with a Strong Buy rating, which is anchored on conviction in the company’s transformation-driven margin expansion plus operational improvement potential.
  • Our price target of fifteen United States dollars per share is predicated on a 0.7x EV/Sales multiple applied to our above-consensus FY26E revenue estimate, which implies substantial upside.
  • We estimate JELD-WEN’s revenues at $3.31bn/ $3.5bn in FY25E/FY26E, respectively, both above consensus given transformational benefits and volume recovery.
  • Potential risks include JELD-WEN falling short of executing on transformational initiatives and/ or continued macro- and operational headwinds, delaying an earnings inflection and/ or re-rating.
  • We believe that the current skepticism presents an attractive entry point in JELD-WEN, as transformation and margin expansion initiatives are likely to generate attractive absolute and relative returns.

Factory worker cleaning pvc windows in production line

anatoliycherkas/iStock via Getty Images

Key Thesis

We initiate on JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) with a Strong Buy rating and a $15 PT. JELD-WEN Holding is a global designer and manufacturer of doors, windows, and related building products for residential and commercial end-markets

This article was written by

Moretus Research
290 Followers
Moretus Research delivers state-of-the-art, buy-side quality equity research for serious investors seeking clarity, conviction, and alpha. Focused on U.S. public markets, Moretus applies a structured, repeatable framework to identify companies with durable business models, mispriced cash flow potential, and intelligent capital allocation. Built on institutional standards, Moretus Research combines rigorous fundamental analysis with a high-signal, judgment-driven process—eschewing noise, narrative, and overly complex forecasting. Valuation is based on pragmatic, sector-relevant multiples tailored to each company’s business model and capital structure, with an emphasis on comparability, simplicity, and relevance. Research coverage tends to favor underappreciated companies undergoing structural change or temporary dislocation—situations where dispassionate analysis and variant perception can lead to asymmetric returns. All work reflects a deep respect for capital, discipline, and long-term compounding. Moretus Research aims to raise the standard for independent investment research—providing professional-grade insights, actionable valuation, and a strong filter for what truly matters in modern equity analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JELD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JELD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JELD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News