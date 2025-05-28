Redwire (NYSE:RDW) is an infrastructure provider that is well positioned to capitalize on the growth of the space economy. Delays in government spending are weighing on the business at the moment, though, and Redwire still needs to prove that
Redwire: Edge Autonomy Acquisition Highlights Strategic Shift
Summary
- Redwire is well positioned to capitalize on the growing space economy, but faces near-term headwinds from government spending delays and low margins.
- The Edge Autonomy acquisition will provide scale and increase Redwire's exposure to the defense industry. Redwire still needs to demonstrate the merits of the acquisition, though.
- While there is a large opportunity, and Redwire's margins will improve if it is successful, the stock isn't cheap given the current realities of the business.
