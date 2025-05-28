Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is a $250 billion communications equipment company that has positioned itself as a global leader in the IT and networking space. It specializes in IP-based networking products, and like most tech players in its space, has
Cisco: Cash Cow With Durable Growth Could Win Big With AI
Summary
- Cisco is well-positioned in the AI boom as a "picks and shovels" infrastructure provider with a strong full-stack offering.
- Its deep enterprise integration and recent Splunk acquisition enhance its AI observability and cybersecurity capabilities.
- The company generates consistently high cash flows with industry-leading margins and shareholder returns.
- Despite recent weak quarters, Cisco's fundamentals remain strong, and its growth metrics are rebounding.
- The stock is undervalued relative to peers, creating a near-term buying opportunity for long-term investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.