Alphabet's Veo 3: AI Video Crown Achieved

Brett Ashcroft Green
7.85K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • VEO 3 is receiving significant attention for its capabilities, influencers are trending with self prompted clips that are mind-blowing.
  • Access to VEO 3 is available through the Google Ultra Plan, this is now a commercially available product.
  • Google still trades at 18 X forward due to antitrust and search fears, being overlooked for all their other irons in the fire.
  • YouTube, owned by Google, serves as a vast data resource powering VEO 3's AI video analysis.
Camera operator smiles while filming

Lighthouse Films/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Hyperbole on just how good VEO 3 is?

Google's (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) I/O event came and went on May 14th without much reaction or fanfare. There were demonstrations that covered real-time language translations, cloud and Android. Google Glass made an appearance

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green
7.85K Followers
I'm a full time value investor and writer who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. My previous working background is in private credit and CRE mezzanine financing for a family office. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings, previously serving as a court interpreter. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia. I have worked with top CRE developers in the past including The Witkoff Group , Kushner Companies, Durst Organization and Fortress Investment Group.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, GOOGL, GOOG, AAPL, JNJ, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOGL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News