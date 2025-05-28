BNY Mellon Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • BNY Mellon Small Cap Value Fund underperformed its benchmark, the Russell 2000® Value Index (the “Index”) during the first quarter of 2025.
  • Materials contributed to relative returns with several out-of-index holdings feeling significant tailwinds.
  • Financials detracted from relative returns in the first quarter of 2025, owing to unfavorable positioning and stock selection.

Looking ahead, the equity landscape in 2025 should likely reward selective strategies over broad exuberance.

Market Review

Equity markets were mixed during the first quarter, as US stocks retreated amid a landscape of tariff threats, inflation fears

