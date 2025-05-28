Tesla's Stock Defies All Logic (For Now)

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Tesla's stock defies poor Q1 financials, declining auto margins, and slowing EV growth, buoyed by investor hope in robotics and AI ventures.
  • Tesla's catastrophic Q1 earnings saw revenue down 9.23% YoY and a 35% EPS miss, prompting analysts to slash future expectations amid weakening auto demand.
  • Intensifying competition, especially from Chinese EV makers like BYD, and Tesla's own sales slump in Europe highlight severe demand-side pressures on its core auto business.
  • The market pins hopes on Tesla's "DREAM" concept (Data, Robotics, Energy, AI, Manufacturing, Space), particularly Optimus, but these ventures are currently loss-making and speculative.
  • I think Tesla's deteriorating core business cannot fund new ventures like Amazon's e-commerce funded AWS, making the current stock rally unsustainable against financial theory.

Tesla Signage at Delivery Front Entrance

baileystock

Intro & Thesis

I've been covering Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock here on Seeking Alpha since October 2021, starting with a "Buy" rating, which I then downgraded to "Hold" and eventually to "Sell". Time went, and the logical part of my thesis has been playing out

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
12.7K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News