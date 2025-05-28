TG Therapeutics: Estimates Could Soon Be Raised Again

Summary

  • TG Therapeutics remains on track, with Q1 revenue matching my model and potential for 110% growth in 2025 if price increases hold.
  • Analyst estimates for 2025 revenue have risen sharply, and Q2 expectations now exceed both company guidance and my own projections.
  • Recent price increases for Briumvi and pipeline catalysts like a subcutaneous version could drive further outperformance versus current expectations.
  • Despite volatility and policy risks, I view the recent pullback as a buying opportunity and maintain my Buy rating on TGTX.

Introduction

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is a commercial stage biotech company, focusing on Briumvi, a treatment for multiple sclerosis. In my prior article, initiating coverage of TGTX, I gave an overview of the company and attempted to model

My style of investing is identifying key information from earnings transcripts and reports that signify growth.

