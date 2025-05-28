abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) is a good opportunity to get exposure to the global infrastructure industry with both a high dividend yield and a discount relative to its Net Asset
ASGI: A Mix Of Growth And Income In The Global Infrastructure Market
Summary
- ASGI offers a compelling mix of high income (12.54% yield) and capital appreciation potential, trading at a nearly 8% NAV discount.
- The fund is well-positioned to benefit from global infrastructure growth trends, including urbanization, renewables, and increased government spending.
- Risks include currency fluctuations, emerging market exposure, interest rate sensitivity, and NAV discount volatility, but diversification helps mitigate these.
- With a potential 25% upside and strong industry tailwinds, I rate ASGI a buy for both income and growth-focused investors, while monitoring distribution sustainability.
