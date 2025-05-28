Orchestra BioMed: Two Best-In-Class Devices And Promising Partnerships

E. Roudasev
2.37K Followers
(25min)

Summary

  • Orchestra BioMed holds two best-in-class medical device therapies targeting large markets, with strong partnerships and equity investments from Medtronic and Terumo.
  • Both AVIM Therapy and Virtue SAB have received FDA Breakthrough Device Designations.
  • Clinical data for both devices show best-in-class efficacy compared to standard of care and competitors, positioning them as potential standards of care.
  • At close to a $100 million market cap, I believe the market undervalues OBIO's assets and partnerships.

Diabetes risks to peripheral neuropathy

Jitendra Jadhav/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Orchestra BioMed Holdings (NASDAQ:OBIO) is having a breakthrough momentum that does not appear to be reflected by its stock price. The company owns two proprietary, best-in-class medical device therapies that target large, established markets. The first one, called

This article was written by

E. Roudasev
2.37K Followers
I am working in the financial sector. My areas of interest are technology, biotech, pharmaceutical companies, banks and a bit of shipping when an actionable trade passes on my radar.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OBIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OBIO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OBIO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OBIO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News