The Magnificent 7 Earnings Finale

Avoid These Dividend Disasters Before It's Too Late



MSTY: The MicroStrategy YieldMax ETF Has A 140% Yield And Lives Up To The Hype



Palantir: We Were Wrong

Apple (AAPL) is planning a dedicated app for video games.



Chevron (CVX) granted narrow license for Venezuela assets.



Here's how crude oil is behaving as OPEC+ meets.



Backtracking on EVs, GM to invest in V-8 engine production.



Global easing: New Zealand marks sixth consecutive rate cut.



India greenlights fighter jet project amid regional tensions.



Block (XYZ) to introduce bitcoin (BTC-USD) payments on Square.



Southwest (LUV) lands an upgrade amid recent strategy changes.



COVID shot recommendations for children and pregnant women?

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan flat. Hong Kong -0.5%. China flat. India -0.3%.

In Europe, at midday, London -0.2%. Paris -0.2%. Frankfurt -0.5%.

Futures at 7:00, Dow flat. S&P +0.1%. Nasdaq +0.2%. Crude +1% to $61.47. Gold +0.3% to $3311.70. Bitcoin -0.7% to $108,810.

Ten-year Treasury Yield +3 bps to 4.48%

On The Calendar

Companies reporting today include Macy's (M) and Salesforce (CRM).



Companies reporting today include Macy's (M) and Salesforce (CRM).