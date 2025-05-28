The Magnificent 7 Earnings Finale

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
On tap
It's the most anticipated earnings announcement of the season. Nvidia (NVDA) will report its latest quarterly results today, marking the last "Magnificent 7" member to reveal its numbers. Keep in mind that it might be a complicated report to digest. A number of recent developments have impacted the most dominant player in the AI industry, which has led the pack with sheer computing power and efficiency.
Sifting through the noise: Nvidia will likely continue its double-beat streak, which it has maintained for the last seven quarters, but investors will be more tuned in to gross margins and levels of growth. Shareholders also want more clarity surrounding China, which should make for lots of discussion during the post-earnings call with CEO Jensen Huang. Nvidia had previously warned of a $5.5B writeoff due to export controls on its H20 chips and related hardware, so stay tuned on what that means for guidance going forward.
While a new China-compliant or repurposed chip might be in the making, new markets are also opening. President Trump's visit to the Middle East secured Nvidia a place in the Stargate Project for the UAE, while the company will also be selling its GPUs to Saudi Arabia. As a result, capital expenditures will be even more important than usual, so keep an eye on whether those forecasts will fall in line with annual guidance.
About the stock: Along with the Mag7, Nvidia shares have staged a big comeback following the pause in "Liberation Day" tariffs. Trading at $135/share, NVDA is now unchanged YTD, and the results today will determine whether it can juice the broader market to fresh highs. Options trading already indicates that big price swings could be in store, with a gain or loss of as much as 7% for the AI chipmaker after the closing bell.
What else is happening...
WSB survey results: Check out the latest Seeking Alpha Sentiment.
Apple (AAPL) is planning a dedicated app for video games.
Chevron (CVX) granted narrow license for Venezuela assets.
Here's how crude oil is behaving as OPEC+ meets.
Backtracking on EVs, GM to invest in V-8 engine production.
Global easing: New Zealand marks sixth consecutive rate cut.
India greenlights fighter jet project amid regional tensions.
Block (XYZ) to introduce bitcoin (BTC-USD) payments on Square.
Southwest (LUV) lands an upgrade amid recent strategy changes.
COVID shot recommendations for children and pregnant women?
Today's Markets
In Asia, Japan flat. Hong Kong -0.5%. China flat. India -0.3%.
In Europe, at midday, London -0.2%. Paris -0.2%. Frankfurt -0.5%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow flat. S&P +0.1%. Nasdaq +0.2%. Crude +1% to $61.47. Gold +0.3% to $3311.70. Bitcoin -0.7% to $108,810.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +3 bps to 4.48%
On The Calendar
Companies reporting today include Macy's (M) and Salesforce (CRM).
