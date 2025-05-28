jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shein turns to Hong Kong for listing amid London IPO hurdles - report. Travel stocks buoyed by EU tariff pause. Compass Diversified (CODI) stock craters after takes steps to enhance liquidity.

Shein is working towards a listing in Hong Kong after the proposed initial public offering (IPO) in London failed to secure the green light from Chinese regulators, notably the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the China-founded company aims to file a draft prospectus with Hong Kong's stock exchange in the coming weeks.

The report said, Shein plans to go public in the Asian financial hub within the year.

Travel booking and cruise stocks rose Tuesday following President Trump's decision to delay tariffs on the European Union.

The development reverberated through U.S. and European financial markets, fueling substantial gains in Wall Street’s major averages as well as sectors with ties to European commerce.

As Western Europeans are the second-largest source of cruise passengers, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL), Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH), and Viking Holdings (VIK) closed with gains of as much as 6%.

Among travel booking platforms, Tripadvisor (TRIP) outperformed with a gain of 4.7%, followed by Expedia Group (EXPE), Booking Holdings (BKNG), and Airbnb (ABNB).

Gains across the airline sector were led by JetBlue (JBLU) which recently expanded its service from Boston with flights to Madrid, Spain, and Edinburgh, Scotland. Shares closed nearly 10% higher.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) is down 14% premarket after the private equity company said it's taking steps to boost liquidity.

The actions are being taken after it identified irregularities in financing, accounting, and inventory practices at its Lugano Holdings subsidiary.

The steps include:

Entering into a forbearance agreement with its lender group to preserve sufficient liquidity to maintain normal operations.

Reducing management fees paid by Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Restricting investment in Lugano to focus resources on CODI's eight other subsidiaries.

Suspending its quarterly cash distribution to preserve cash.

Separately, and, as expected, Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange on May 20, 2025 stating that CODI isn't in compliance with listing rules for failure to file its Form 10-Q before May 19, 2025. The company now has six months to regain compliance with NYSE listing standards.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is up 0.5% at $61/barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.1% at $108,000. Gold is up 0.4% at $3,323.

The FTSE 100 is flat and the DAX is down 0.1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Box (NYSE:BOX) +13% – Shares rallied after the cloud storage company reported Q1 results and guidance that topped expectations.

On today's economic calendar: