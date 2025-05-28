Consumer Confidence Dollar Boost Fades

Marc Chandler
16.95K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • The US dollar is mostly softer today against the G10 currencies.
  • Most emerging market currencies are also enjoying a firm tone, including the South Korean won, ahead of what is expected to be a quarter-point cut from its central bank tomorrow.
  • The 10-year US Treasury yield is up nearly three basis points to 4.47%.

American dollar currency symbol

Daniel Grizelj

Overview

The US dollar is mostly softer today against the G10 currencies. Ironically, the New Zealand dollar is the strongest following the widely expected quarter-point cut by the central bank. The Canadian dollar is the laggard, the only G10 currency not

This article was written by

Marc Chandler
16.95K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News