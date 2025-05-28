Green Thumb Industries Reports Strong Q1-2025 Results But Sector Remains Weak
Summary
- Green Thumb Industries reported strong financial performance for Q1-2025.
- A lack of cannabis regulation in the US is causing weak investor sentiment on the sector and the stock.
- The company's stock price is down 52% over the last year.
- Investors may have turned to Canadian cannabis LPs while the US sector remains weak.
- I change my previous rating of a Buy to a Hold.
