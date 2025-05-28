Dollar General: A Strong Turnaround Story That Could Double In Price
Summary
- Dollar General offers a compelling risk/reward profile, trading at a deep value price despite being a quality business.
- Operational missteps with inventory, shrink, client experience and employee turnover are being addressed through SKU rationalization, better in-stock, store remodels, and improved in-store experience. There are early signs of recovery.
- Competition & macro headwinds remain, but Dollar General’s rural density, low-cost model, and first-mover advantage provide insulation. There are potential growth opportunities including new stores, remodels, and expansion in Mexico.
- Valuation is attractive: I expect 16%+ annualized returns over five years, making DG a buy at current prices and a core holding in my portfolio.
