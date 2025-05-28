Legrand's Strategic Focus On Energy And Digital Transition Provides A Strong Growth Outlook

May 28, 2025 10:32 AM ETLegrand SA (LGRDY) StockLGRVF, LGRDY
Sander Heio
116 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Legrand is up 26.5% YTD, driven by organic sales and strategic acquisitions, positions it well for continued growth, especially with its focus on energy and digital transitions.
  • Despite some challenges in the European market, Legrand’s success in North and Central America, particularly due to high demand from data centers, boosts its overall performance.
  • Legrand’s ability to maintain stable margins and its commitment to increasing prices to offset tariff impacts reflect its resilience in the face of economic uncertainties.
  • While tariffs pose a risk to Legrand, particularly in the U.S., the company’s ability to raise prices and its strong growth prospects offer more upside than downside.
  • Legrand’s consistent growth strategy, supported by acquisitions in energy and digital solutions, and its solid financial health, make it a promising investment with strong upside potential.

Skyline Paris

querbeet

Introduction

In this article, I will go explain why I believe Legrand (OTCPK:LGRVF) (OTCPK:LGRDY) and specifically (OTCPK:LGRDY)is a good BUY. They currently have solid growth, and solid momentum, and according to discounted EPS valuation Legrand

This article was written by

Sander Heio
116 Followers
Hi, my name is Sander Pettersen Heio, I am from Norway. My primary focus is on foreign stocks, particularly within the Nordic market, where I analyze companies across various industries, from stable blue-chip firms to emerging market leaders. In addition to Nordic equities, I write about growth stocks in the U.S. market, providing in-depth research on companies with high potential for long-term expansion. My goal is to uncover undervalued opportunities and exploring unique business models. My ultimate goal is to help investors make informed, strategic decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LGRDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LGRDY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LGRDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LGRDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News