In a landmark decision, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) became the first crypto-native company to be added to the S&P 500. Millions of 401k's across the United States now have exposure to a company with Bitcoin (
Coinbase: The Winner Of Bitcoin's Institutional Adoption (Initiate With Buy)
Summary
- Coinbase became the first crypto-native company in the S&P 500, signaling broader institutional acceptance of digital assets.
- COIN dominates crypto custody, holding keys for 90% of Bitcoin ETF assets as well as keys for the US Marshals Service.
- The investment case hinges on retail trading growth and institutional Bitcoin adoption. Subscription & services revenue is the signal in its Q1 results, and transaction revenues are noise.
- As crypto adoption spreads, Coinbase is positioned as the trusted infrastructure provider for sovereigns and corporations.
