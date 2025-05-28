Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Eliseo Bottini Antunez as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
IRSA: Resilient Fundamentals And Long-Term Growth Potential
Summary
- IRSA is a dominant player in Argentina’s real estate sector, with shopping centers driving strong revenue recovery and market leadership.
- The Ramblas del Plata project and other developments offer significant medium- and long-term upside, leveraging undervalued property assets.
- Robust liquidity, low net debt-to-EBITDA, and prudent debt management position IRSA to weather Argentina’s volatile macroeconomic environment.
- Argentina’s economic rebound, rising consumption, and improving mortgage availability create a favorable backdrop, making IRSA an excellent buying opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.