Summary

  • CyberArk's robust growth has been support by strategic acquisitions, which strengthen the company's position as a leader in identity security.
  • CyberArk's margins also continue to rebound as its transition to a subscription business model matures.
  • While CyberArk's growth rate is likely to moderate in 2026, its valuation remains reasonable given the strength of its business.
  • Growth should be supported by the emerging machine identity opportunity, which will increasingly be driven by the proliferation of agents going forward.

CyberArk Software Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CYBR) stock continues to thrive, driven by solid organic growth and acquisitions. The company's margins are also rebounding as its business model transition matures. While CyberArk's growth rate will moderate as it laps the acquisitions of Venafi and Zilla, the importance of identity security and the proliferation of machine identities ensure the company has a bright future.

CyberArk's stock is up by close to 40% since I suggested that the company was a potential second-order AI beneficiary. While this situation is only just starting to play out, I continue to believe that CyberArk is well-positioned to offer a leading unified identity security platform in the age of AI.

Market Conditions

While policy uncertainty has led to concerns about the strength of the demand environment, this hasn’t had any impact on CyberArk’s business yet. CyberArk's pipeline is strong and close rates have been consistent. This is probably due to the fact that cybersecurity is a priority and identity security in particular is considered non-discretionary, which is not surprising given that survey data indicates the vast majority of organizations have been victims of an identity-related cyberattack.

Resilience also stems from the fact that changes take time to become apparent in a subscription business. CyberArk appears to be expecting weakness at some point though, and has given more conservative guidance as a result. The company has also suggested that the current environment will encourage customers to consolidate their spend on integrated platforms.

Looking further ahead, AI and the proliferation of agents could be an important tailwind for identity security. CyberArk already has 82x more machine identities on its platform than human identities, and AI will continue to drive this ratio higher. Machine identities include:

  • AI infrastructure.
  • AI agents.
  • Workloads.
  • IoT/OT.

AI is already the number one creator of new

