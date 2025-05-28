There is unprecedented volatility in today’s stock market - but where many see macro risk, I see an opportunity to buy many great stocks at a discount. The truth is that while the major indices are hovering near all-time-highs, small-cap stocks have underperformed and been
Zeta: Incredibly Cheap Ahead Of Potential M&A Interest
Summary
- Shares of Zeta have dropped ~25% this year despite strong fundamental performance that defies macro trends.
- The company grew at a 36% y/y pace in Q1, meaningfully outpacing Street expectations, while also adding a raft of new “super scaled” large customers.
- Zeta’s CEO also let slip that he has been fielding inbound interest from potential acquirers.
- Trading at just 2.4x FY25 revenue and 12.2x EBITDA, Zeta offers rare value for its growth profile—I'm reiterating my buy rating and recommend buying the dip.
