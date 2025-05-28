Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) recently announced a convertible bond deal with Hong Kong-listed Meitu. In this deal, BABA is investing $250mn through a three-year convertible bond at an initial conversion of HK$6/share. This implies that BABA has the option to
Alibaba: Convertible Bond Fuels AI-Powered E-Commerce Revolution
Summary
- Alibaba’s $250mn convertible bond investment in Meitu is a strategic move to enhance its e-commerce ecosystem with advanced AI-powered tools.
- The partnership includes Meitu’s commitment to purchase RMB 560mn in AliCloud services, reinforcing Alibaba’s cloud and AI leadership in China.
- Integrating Meitu’s technology will improve merchant efficiency, user experience, and live-streaming competitiveness, differentiating Alibaba from rivals like PDD, JD, and Amazon.
- Remain bullish on Alibaba, seeing at least 20% upside, as this collaboration is highly accretive and supports long-term growth in both e-commerce and cloud segments.
