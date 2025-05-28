Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Raymond James Investment Management
17 Followers
(20min)

Summary

  • Small-cap stocks experienced a broad drawdown in Q1 with the Russell 2000® Growth Index (down 11.12%) trailing the Russell 2000® Value Index (down 7.74%) by a notable margin.
  • Equity markets endured a painful first quarter as uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy and its implications for economic growth and profits weighed heavily on investor sentiment.
  • Despite the obvious headwinds facing the equity market, we are constructive on stocks at current levels.

An accountant at work analyzes financial data and calculates the profitability of investments

Pawel Kacperek

Market Overview

Small-cap stocks experienced a broad drawdown in the first quarter with the Russell 2000® Growth Index (down 11.12%) trailing the Russell 2000® Value Index (down 7.74%) by a notable margin. In the Russell 2000 Growth Index, real estate (up 1.76%) led all sectors on an

This article was written by

Raymond James Investment Management
17 Followers
Raymond James Investment Management is a global asset-management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. They believe providing a lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers is the best way to help investors seek their long-term financial goals. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Raymond James Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Raymond James Investment Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

About HSRUX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on HSRUX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HRSCX
--
HSIIX
--
HSRUX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News