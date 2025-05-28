Meituan: Delivering Excellence One Order At A Time

  • Meituan delivered strong Q1 results, beating earnings expectations and maintaining robust margins despite intensifying competition from JD in food delivery.
  • The current 12.6x forward PE is an attractive entry point, with most negative sentiment already priced in and 41% upside potential.
  • Meituan’s competitive moat, platform scale, and efficient order allocation should help it withstand JD’s subsidy-driven push and regulatory changes.
  • Global expansion via Keeta, especially in the GCC and Brazil, diversifies revenue and reduces reliance on China, supporting a bullish long-term outlook.
Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) reported 1Q25 results with total revenue largely in line with consensus and earnings ahead of expectations. Core local commerce revenue and operating profit beat consensus, underscoring MT’s strength against JD’s growing competition. However, we were disappointed that management offered no

Astrada Advisors delivers actionable recommendations that enhance portfolio performance and uncover alpha opportunities, supported by a strong track record in investment research at leading global investment banks. With expertise spanning technology, media, internet, and consumer sectors in North America and Asia, Astrada Advisors excels in identifying high-potential investments and navigating complex industries.Leveraging extensive local and global experience, Astrada Advisors offers a unique perspective on market developments, regulatory changes, and emerging risks. The research integrates rigorous fundamental analysis with data-driven insights, providing a nuanced understanding of key trends, growth drivers, and competitive landscapes.The focus is empowering investors with timely research and a comprehensive view of industry dynamics. Whether navigating volatile markets or exploring new trends, Astrada Advisors remains committed to delivering superior insights to drive informed investment decisions.

