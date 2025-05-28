Finnair Stock Flies Into Sell Territory On Labor Strikes (Rating Downgrade)

May 28, 2025 12:29 PM ETFinnair Oyj (FNNNF) StockFNNNF
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Finnair Oyj's Q1 results were hit hard by labor strikes, causing significant revenue and operating losses, and exposing weaknesses in its turnaround strategy.
  • Despite stable revenues and some growth in ancillary segments, rising costs and ongoing disruptions have pushed guidance to the lower end and threaten further downgrades.
  • Strikes have reduced capacity growth expectations and led to a weaker EBITDA and free cash flow outlook for 2025, undermining the previous investment thesis.
  • Given increased risks and disappointing guidance, I am downgrading FNNNF stock to Sell, as operational disruptions and cost pressures outweigh its prior recovery prospects.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Aerospace Forum. Learn More »

Finnair Airbus a330 takinf off from Helsinki Airport

Julius Jansson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Finnair Oyj (OTCPK:FNNNF) is one of the airline stocks that I recently upgraded to Buy, with a $4.48 price target. Finnair stock is up 9.4% on the OTC market, but the listing at the

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.85K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FNNNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FNNNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FNNNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News