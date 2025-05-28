I initially followed Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) because Markel is one of my largest holdings. Similar to Berkshire, Markel fosters a trust-based and fair dealing culture that is positive for capitalism’s long-term prospects. Regardless of how people feel
Hagerty: Almost Certain To Dominate Their Niche
Summary
- Hagerty's underwriting expertise in the car enthusiast niche drives superior economics, with loss ratios far better than industry averages and high customer retention.
- The company’s capital-light, commission-based model, strong brand, and partnerships with insurers like Markel and State Farm support robust, sustainable growth.
- Valuation is attractive: despite significant growth since its IPO, Hagerty’s EV/EBITDA multiple has compressed, making shares compelling for long-term investors.
- With only 5% market share and further partnerships and digital investments coming online during 2025, Hagerty is well-positioned to capture 20-25% of its addressable market in the coming years.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MKL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.