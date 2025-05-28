Eagle Point Credit Co LLC (ECC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Eagle Point Credit Co LLC (NYSE:ECC) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 28, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Darren Dougherty - IR

Thomas Majewski - Chief Executive Officer

Ken Onorio - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mickey Schleien - Ladenburg Thalmann

Randy Binner - B. Riley Securities

Erik Zwick - Lucid Capital Markets

Stephen Bavaria - Inside the Income Factory

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Eagle Pointe Credit Company Incorporated, First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator instruction]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Darren Dougherty. Thank you. You may begin.

Darren Dougherty

Thank you, operator, and good morning. Welcome to Eagle Point Credit Company's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2025. Speaking on the call today are Thomas Majewski, Chief Executive Officer and Ken Onorio, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the matters discussed on this call include forward-looking statements or projected financial information that can involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from such projections. For further information on factors that could impact the company and the statements and projections contained herein, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Each forward-looking statement or projection of financial information made during this call is based on the information available to us as of the date of this call. We disclaim any obligation to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Earlier today, we filed our first quarter 2025 financial statements and investor presentation with the Securities