Pernod Ricard: High Proof, High Yield, High Dividend Risk

Summary

  • Pernod Ricard's stock has halved, pushing the dividend yield above 5%, but I remain cautious due to weak fundamentals and valuation concerns.
  • Sales momentum has stalled, and high debt limits financial flexibility, making the current dividend payout unsustainable.
  • The dividend now exceeds free cash flow for the second year in a row, raising the risk of a cut; a prudent reduction would benefit long-term health despite short-term disappointment.
  • At 20x EV/FCF and no growth, risk/reward is unattractive; I rate the stock a sell and will reconsider only after a dividend reset and lower valuation.

Intro

Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) is a France-based spirits powerhouse with world-renowned products. Its portfolio of brands is an exclusive selection, containing names like Mumm Champagne, Jameson Whiskey, Martell Cognac, or liquors like Havanna Club and Lillet.

Always on the hunt for undervalued, promising stocks with a focus on risk and reward. Limited risks and decent to high upside by knowing what one's owning. I strongly believe that the best investment ideas are often the simplest. If contrarian, the better.

