Although I have reviewed Eagle Point Credit Co LLC (NYSE:ECC) multiple times since October 2022, I wanted to take an updated look now that it has reported Q1 2025 (quarter ending March 31) earnings results. In the
ECC: Still Delivers High-Yield Income Despite Declining NAV
Summary
- Eagle Point Credit Co LLC remains attractive for long-term, patient income investors seeking high yield, but recent price volatility and NAV decline warrant caution.
- The Series D preferred shares, ECC.PR.D, offer a safer, nearly 9% yield with lower risk, making them ideal for conservative income investors.
- ECC's recurring cash flows continue to cover distributions, and the fund's CLO resets provide additional flexibility and portfolio safety.
- While I still hold ECC common shares, I recommend the Series D preferreds for those prioritizing safety and steady income amid market uncertainty.
