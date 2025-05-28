Just before Liberation Day, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro had surprised everyone by declaring that the tariffs would generate revenues for the government between $600-700 billion a year, so $6-7 trillion over ten years. Considering that the Republican plan to extend the tax cuts
Tariffs Generated Record Revenue In April-May: Are They Really Working?
Summary
- Tariff revenues are rising but fall far short of Navarro's $600-700 billion annual projection, even under optimistic scenarios.
- Tariffs currently represent a small fraction of total government receipts and are unlikely to offset the cost of extending tax cuts or reducing the deficit meaningfully.
- Relying on tariffs as 'free money' ignores negative impacts: trade tensions, inflation risk, and potential harm to US global standing.
- A more prudent fiscal focus would be securing buyers for Treasury bonds to manage debt costs.
