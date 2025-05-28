The Privatization Of Fannie Mae: Easier Said Than Done

Jeremy LaKosh
5.48K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Fannie Mae's privatization faces huge hurdles due to its public mission, government ownership structure, and massive capital shortfall.
  • The company's 'duty to serve' low-income borrowers impairs profitability and complicates a shift to a purely market-driven business model.
  • The government's $216 billion senior preferred stake and stringent capital requirements make exiting conservatorship nearly impossible under current terms.
  • Unrealized losses exceeding $500 billion on mortgages, not reflected in equity, mean true financial health is far worse than reported, hindering privatization prospects.
Federal Trade Commission and Housing Finance Agency seals in downtown with closeup of sign and logo

krblokhin

Introduction

The Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCQB:FNMA), also known as Fannie Mae, is an integral part of the U.S. housing industry. The company buys mortgages from financial institutions so that it can create liquidity within those institutions to expand the mortgage market

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh
5.48K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FNMA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FNMA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FNMA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News