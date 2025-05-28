Blackstone Buying TXNM Energy: Arbitrage Opportunity And Risks

Dane Bowler
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Blackstone's all-cash buyout of TXNM offers an 11% arbitrage spread, with a $61.25/share price and additional dividends until closing.
  • The deal premium is high for a small utility, but TXNM shareholders get a strong valuation, and Blackstone secures a fair entry into a growth market.
  • Key risks are regulatory approvals and prior deal failures, but existing management retention and market fundamentals support a medium-to-high chance of closure.
  • I hold a small position, viewing this as a relatively low-risk arbitrage with limited downside, monitoring for changes that could enhance the opportunity.
Business mergers and acquisitions concept. Share acquisition, asset business acquisition, amalgamation. Business review and development model. The abbreviation M and A on smart background, copy space.

Parradee Kietsirikul

On May 12th, a Reuters report revealed that Blackstone (NYSE:BX) was in talks with TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM). It was later confirmed on May 19th that BX had, in fact, made a buyout offer. In the all-cash deal, shareholders of TXNM are to receive $61.25 per share. It represented a 20% or so premium to the unaffected share price and remains a significant premium to the current share price, which only partially adjusted.

The Arbitrage Tracker on Portfolio Income Solutions continuously updates pricing and deal information to monitor the arbitrage spread.

table

Portfolio Income Solutions

As of the time of writing on 5/28/25, there is an 11% remaining upside to the buyout price.

That is a very large spread, especially considering the buyer has demonstrably enough capital to easily make the purchase. As such, it is a potentially interesting arbitrage opportunity.

This article will discuss:

  • Brief overview of TXNM
  • Deal terms and valuation
  • Why the spread might be so large
  • Arbitrage opportunity
  • Risks to the trade

TXNM Energy

This small, regulated electric utility serves parts of New Mexico and Texas through its subsidiaries PNM and TNMP, respectively.

A map of texas with different colored areas AI-generated content may be incorrect.

TXNM

These are generally fairly strong markets with respect to energy demand. The flecks of exposure in Dallas may be particularly valuable as it is presently the number 1 market in the country for data center net absorption.

A graph with green and white text AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Commercial Property Executive

Overall, TXNM Energy is quite typical of regulated utilities and has similarly performed reliably with a fairly long streak of dividend increases. Two notable differences are that it is smaller than most with an enterprise value of just over $11B, and it has a bit more debt as a percentage of assets.

The smaller size may have made it a bite-sized target for Blackstone, and the debt is not concerning given BX’s access to vast amounts of capital.

Deal Terms and Valuation

Blackstone is to pay $61.25 for each share of TXNM, with an expected close in the 2nd half of 2026. In the interim, Blackstone will buy $400 million of newly issued TXNM shares at $50 apiece.

Should Blackstone back out or fail to complete the transaction, there is a $350 million break-up fee.

TXNM is expected to continue paying dividends through the close of the transaction, which implies 4 or 5 more payments at the current quarterly rate of $0.4075. For our arbitrage calculation, we are assuming 4 quarterly dividends. It is left up to the board to potentially raise the dividend at the usual pace, so it is possible that shareholders would get a few pennies more.

We estimate total proceeds to shareholders of $62.88 if the closing is successful. This implies an 11.5% return over a roughly 1.3-year hold. That is a potentially interesting return, depending on one’s degree of certainty that it will close.

The buyout price is slightly high relative to typical electric utility valuation.

A screen shot of a chart AI-generated content may be incorrect.

2MC

The TXNM numbers above are using the buyout price of $61.25. The deal represents a roughly 12.5X EBITDA multiple and a 22.19X earnings multiple.

Both metrics are toward the higher end of electric utility valuation. A company like TXNM would not typically trade at the higher end of sector valuation because of its smaller size and slightly higher debt.

As such, I believe TXNM shareholders are getting a good deal in the buyout and will likely vote in favor. From the Blackstone perspective, I think they are getting a fair deal. It is less the case that they are overpaying and more so that other electric utilities are trading slightly below fair value.

TXNM has traded favorably all year and jumped from the low $50s to about $56 as the news of a buyout circulated.

A graph with blue lines AI-generated content may be incorrect.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

I see the low to mid $50s as where TXNM would trade in the event the buyout fails. This represents the arbitrage downside.

Why is the Spread So Large?

The roughly 11% gap between where TXNM is trading and shareholder proceeds in the event of completion consists of 2 components:

  1. Time value of money (shareholders have to wait a bit over a year for completion)
  2. Uncertainty of closure

There are 3 main reasons to believe the deal may not close:

1) It has to be approved by a substantial number of regulators.

A screenshot of a document AI-generated content may be incorrect.

TXNM

2) A similar deal has failed in the past.

Per a Bloomberg Report

“The company had agreed to sell itself to Avangrid, a US unit of Spain’s Iberdrola SA, for $4.3 billion in 2020 but the deal was scrapped after New Mexico regulators rejected the takeover.”

Both BX and TXNM believe they can succeed where Avangrid failed, but it is of course not certain.

3) Regulators may not like the idea of private equity operating a utility.

Utilities are meant to be extraordinarily consistent over multiple decades.

You can hear the difference in personality in conference calls. The executives of the publicly traded utilities consistently come across as patient and reliable. In contrast, the executives of Blackstone come across as ambitious and cutthroat.

The aggressive style of Blackstone might help them extract maximal return in some instances, but it might not be consistent with regulators’ goals of having electricity consistently and cheaply provided to a large residential customer base for the next century.

Concerns of this nature are partially mitigated by the merger agreement, which keeps existing TXNM management in place for at least the next 2 years.

Overall, I think the merger has a medium to high chance of completion and that buying as an arbitrage play is valid. It has a reasonably small upside after giving respect to the time value of money, but the downside is also limited.

We have a small starter position in TXNM but will primarily be watching as it develops further. Share price changes and/or news on certainty of completion could turn it into a juicier opportunity.

Risk Level

Arbitrage plays have inherent risk in that failure of a merger tends to result in the stock price dropping back down to the unaffected level.

Failure of the merger is certainly a possibility here, but I still rate it as relatively low risk because the distance to unaffected price is not all that large. Additionally, the underlying utility company, TXNM, is solid and operating in high-demand growth markets. It is entirely possible that while waiting for the merger to close, TXNM’s intrinsic value will rise close to the buyout price anyway.

This article was written by

Dane Bowler
25.45K Followers

Dane Bowler is the Chief Investment Officer and a registered investment adviser at the 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation. He has over a decade of experience running a proprietary portfolio with a specialization in REITs. On-site property tours and critical analysis of REIT management help inform his selection process.

Dane leads the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions along with Simon and Ross Bowler. Features of the service include: a diversified high-yield REIT portfolio, data tables on every REIT, tax guidance, macro analysis, fair value estimates, and quick updates via chat on breaking news. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TXNM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation. Merger arbitrage is an investment strategy used during takeover deals that enables an investor to profit from the difference in the trading price of the target's stock and the acquirer's valuation of that stock. After the acquiring company announces its intention to buy the target company, the acquirer's stock price typically declines, while the target company's stock price generally rises. The major risk to the investor in this strategy is that the merger is called off or rejected by regulators. The deal may be called off for other reasons, such as financial instability of either company or a tax situation that the acquiring company deems unfavorable. If the deal does not happen for whatever reason, the usual result would be a drop—potentially sharp—in the stock price of the target and a rise in the stock price of the would-be acquirer, causing the investor to suffer losses.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

