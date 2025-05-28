Bitcoin: This Investor Would Never Buy, But He Gave Golden Tips That Reinforce The Thesis

Multiplo Invest
1.35K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • I recommend buying Bitcoin due to accelerating adoption by states, institutions, and retail, with Arizona allocating up to 10% of reserves to BTC.
  • Institutional inflows into Bitcoin ETFs are soaring, and Bitcoin now ranks as the 8th largest currency by market cap.
  • Price models tied to global money supply and mining costs suggest Bitcoin could reach $125,000 by mid-year and $200,000 by 2026.
  • Despite short-term risks from global austerity and increased short positions, Bitcoin's risk-return profile remains highly attractive versus other assets.

Bitcoin sign - business graph background. Crypto concept - market volatility.

Vertigo3d

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying Bitcoin (BTC-USD). The adoption of Bitcoin has accelerated across multiple fronts, such as the decision of the state of Arizona to allocate up to 10% of its reserves in Bitcoin.

Among companies, Revolut (which has

This article was written by

Multiplo Invest
1.35K Followers
More than 5 years of experience in equity analysis in LatAm. We provide our clients with in-depth research and insights to help them make informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTC-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News