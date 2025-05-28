I, probably you, and many other people now believe that the world is on the cusp of breakthrough AI-related advances. But expectations are likely to differ from person to person. So in this article, I would like to tell you about my expectations, structured
AI: Two Types Of Value Are The Key To Understanding The Future Market
Summary
- AI's economic impact splits into Type 1 (efficiency gains) and Type 2 (new value creation); most current monetization is Type 1.
- Leading players—Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta—pursue distinct AI strategies, while NVIDIA benefits most from infrastructure demand.
- Long-term investment in diversified AI leaders is justified by strong Type 1 growth, with Type 2 breakthroughs offering additional upside but high unpredictability.
- To manage risk, invest broadly in top AI companies, tempering expectations for any single 'breakthrough' winner and monitoring key industry metrics.
