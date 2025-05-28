The past week delivered a flood of AI news that matters to every portfolio tilted toward innovation. Just two years ago, I remarked to Bloomberg that “AI is Google’s market to lose.” Last week’s
iPhones Defined The Last Era, Proactive AI Agents Will Define The Next
Summary
- A monumental week of announcements from Google, Microsoft, and Anthropic signals a strategic shift from standalone AI models to integrated “AI agents” that can act on a user’s behalf.
- New technologies like Google’s Project Astra and the emerging Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard are laying the groundwork for a future of proactive, personalized AI assistants.
- The race is on to build the next dominant user interface. OpenAI’s acquisition of Jony Ive’s firm points toward dedicated AI-native hardware that could one day succeed the ubiquitous smartphone.
- For investors in the AI space, such as those following the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence Index (THNQ), the focus is expanding from model capabilities to the entire enabling ecosystem - a trend validated by massive capital expenditure commitments from cloud giants.
