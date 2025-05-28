PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 28, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Alex Chriss - President and CEO

Harshita Rawat - Bernstein

Harshita Rawat

I am Harshita Rawat, Bernstein’s senior analyst covering payments, processors, and IT services. And I'm delighted to be joined today by Alex Chriss, PayPal's, President and CEO at Bernstein's 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Alex, thanks for joining us today.

Alex Chriss

Oh, that's great to be here. Thank you.

Harshita Rawat

So, Alex, PayPal processed $1.7 trillion in volumes last year, and at this scale PayPal has very unique insights into how e-commerce is doing. So to kick off our conversation, can you talk about the current spending trends you're seeing across PayPal?

Alex Chriss

Yeah. Well, again, thank you for having me here. Obviously it's a very dynamic time in the market. Feels like every day, every week we are tracking new decisions and new shifts that are happening. But what I'd say is broadly, we are seeing very consistent trends from what we've reported on over the last couple of quarters.

On a macro scale, you know, there have been, you know, clearly based on different tariffs or different adjustments, some movement across different borders. So, you know, what we've actually seen is, you know, you could imagine merchants from China actually moving their advertising spend from the US to Europe because PayPal is so broad and because we have such merchant coverage on a global scale, we've just seen things move up, move down and pick up on sort of a week to week basis.

But overall, very stable trends. And that includes sort of what we expected from our outlook from Q1 and then what we saw into Q2. So mid-single digit branded checkout. What we're