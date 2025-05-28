Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Bernstein's 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Bernstein's 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 28, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Kathy Warden - Chairman and CEO

Doug Harned - Bernstein

Okay. Let's get started. I'm Doug Harned, Bernstein's Global Aerospace Analyst. And I am very excited to have back with us again Kathy Warden, the Chairman and CEO of Northrop Grumman. I know Kathy's got a few things to say here first. So I'm going to turn it over to her. If you have questions, you can put them in through the Pigeonhole link in there, but then we'll go straight into a fireside chat. So Kathy?

Thanks, Doug. Great to be back with you. Good morning. I wanted to share a few opening comments. But before I do that, just to remind you that we might make forward looking statements today. And with those forward-looking statements, there are risks and uncertainties. You can find a full disclosure of those risks and uncertainties in our SEC filings. So as we come into this year, it has been a dynamic time, but we as a company are coming from a position of strength. We have a backlog of nearly $93 billion. We have continued to see our programs be well supported in the US budget and reconciliation bill, and I'm sure we'll talk a bit more about that as we get into the conversation today. We also are seeing incredibly strong international demand for our products. I've talked before about having expanded our exportable product portfolio, having about 3 times the number of products that we can export today as we did just seven years ago when I stepped into this role, and that's providing us strong tailwinds as well. There are a couple of recent announcements that I just want to draw to your attention. One is that our Board approved a 12% dividend increase last week, that is