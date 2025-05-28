Visa Inc. (V) Bernstein's 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bernstein's 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 28, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Chris Suh - Chief Financial Officer

Harshita Rawat - Bernstein

Harshita Rawat

Good morning again, everyone. I am Harshita Rawat, Bernstein's Senior Analyst covering payments, processors and IT services. And I'm delighted to be joined today by Chris Suh, Visa's CFO at Bernstein's 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Chris, thank you for joining us today.

Chris Suh

Thank you for having me. This is a really great conference.

Harshita Rawat

So let's get the macro question out of the way. Let's talk about the overall spending environment. What are you seeing in terms of current spending trends, both domestically and in cross-border?

Chris Suh

Yes. Again, thanks for having me. It's good to see everyone. Yes. I mean, there is a lot to process, right? And consumers have been processing that. We could see, like all of you can, there's more uncertainty certainly in the sentiment. It reflects in the consumer sentiment. It certainly reflects in headlines. And so when there is a little bit of noise in the system as we see today, we always do what we always do, which is really rely on facts and data.

And so what are the facts as we see them? The facts as we see them is that employment numbers look pretty good. Wage growth remains relatively stable. Inflation has moderated relatively, and that's translated to a relatively resilient consumer. Those are the facts. The data, as we see it, has also been relatively stable. And this is what we talked about in our earnings calls, so our earnings call was at the end of April, April 29.

And as we shared, really through the end of April, payments volume, transactions in the U.S. and