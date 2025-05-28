JAMCO Inches Closer To Being Acquired By Bain Capital

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
  • Bain Capital's tender offer for JAMCO at ¥1,800 per share represents a 37% premium, exceeding my buyout threshold and providing strong value to shareholders.
  • Bain Capital now holds over 45% of JAMCO, with further steps in place to secure full ownership and delist the company by mid-2025.
  • Share repurchases and share consolidation mechanisms ensure Bain Capital can acquire remaining shares, even from non-tendering parties, at the agreed price.
  • Given JAMCO's limited standalone upside, the acquisition is well-timed and beneficial for shareholders, offering an early value realization and portfolio strength for Bain.
Modern airplane interiors, luxury first class and business class seats with entertainment area

Elijah-Lovkoff/iStock via Getty Images

JAMCO Corporation (OTC:JMCCF), a Japanese seat and interior supplier for the commercial aviation industry, is progressing toward a full take-private acquisition by Bain Capital. I initiated coverage in September 2024 with a Hold

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.85K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

