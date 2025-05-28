The Housing Market's Next Move

May 28, 2025 2:30 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
William Blair
807 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • With current home sales at historical lows and mortgage rates hovering between 6% and 7%, homeowners who are locked into previously secured low-interest mortgages remain hesitant to sell.
  • Like the broader economy, housing markets operate in cycles, and today’s exceptionally low transaction volumes suggest potential for upside.
  • Although builders initially showed resilience to higher interest rates in 2023 and early 2024, that resilience has faded over the past year as elevated rates have persisted.
  • Investors who want to strategically position themselves to capitalize on this eventual shift might look at small to midsize companies benefiting from increased transactions and stable demand, particularly those with exposure to high-end consumers and home-related products.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

Something’s missing in the U.S. real estate market: existing home sales.

With current home sales at historical lows and mortgage rates hovering between 6% and 7%, homeowners who are locked into previously secured low-interest mortgages remain hesitant to sell. In fact, existing

This article was written by

William Blair
807 Followers
William Blair is committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. We work closely with the most sophisticated investors globally across institutional and intermediary channels. We are 100% active-employee-owned with broad-based ownership. Our investment teams are solely focused on active management and employ disciplined, analytical research processes across a wide range of strategies. We are based in Chicago with resources in New York, London, Zurich, Sydney, Stockholm, and The Hague, and dedicated coverage for Canada.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ITB--
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF
XHB--
SPDR® S&P Homebuilders ETF
NAIL--
Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares ETF
HOMZ--
The Hoya Capital Housing ETF
PKB--
Invesco Building & Construction ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News