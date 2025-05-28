Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: NYSE:BORR) is an offshore drilling services company with one of the most modern jack-up rigs specializing in shallow water oil and gas exploration. The company operates globally with a focus on Latin
Borr Drilling: Weak Results, But It's All In The Details
Summary
- Borr Drilling's Q1 report was weak, with revenue and EBITDA down, but the business remains stable and the balance sheet is healthy.
- Market headwinds, short-term contracts, and suspended dividends reflect macro uncertainty, not company-specific issues, creating a transitional year for Borr.
- Management is considering share buybacks due to the low share price, and expects improved EBITDA and higher dayrate coverage in coming quarters.
- Despite a challenging year, the 70% share price drop is overdone; I see opportunity and recommend Borr Drilling as a buy for long-term investors.
