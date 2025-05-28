Motorola Solutions: Silvus Is Adding To A Very Strong Communications Play

The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Motorola Solutions, Inc. has delivered exceptional long-term growth through organic expansion, margin improvement, and a disciplined M&A strategy, rewarding shareholders handsomely.
  • Despite strong fundamentals and a promising acquisition of Silvus Technologies, current valuations at a low thirty times earnings multiple look expensive.
  • The Silvus deal enhances growth and margins but increases leverage, with net debt expected to double, though still manageable given strong EBITDA.
  • Given high expectations and a modest earnings yield versus treasury rates, I remain on the MSI sidelines, appreciating the business but not buying at current levels.

Motorola Solutions logo atop the Railway Exchange Building. Motorola provides communications solutions for law enforcement and utility workers II

jetcityimage

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have been a very strong long-term performer, as the company has delivered on a perfect mix of organic and inorganic growth, margin expansion and a balanced M&A strategy.

This has resulted in

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.82K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News