3 Things - Exponential AI

May 28, 2025 3:30 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Cullen Roche
68.89K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Google’s VEO is the first time I’ve looked at AI and said “oh wow, this is different”.
  • Executives and supervisors will become increasingly valuable as they’re the ones QCing the AI work. Again, AI is the super associate.
  • As long as the rate of technological change occurs slowly, then firms and employees can adapt to the change and find other jobs that replace the technology changes.

Artificial Intellegence

D-Keine

1) Google’s (GOOGL) VEO 3 is Mind Blowing

So far, AI has been interesting, but not earth-shattering. I use ChatGPT dozens of times a day, and it is basically a refined search. For me personally, I’d argue it’s turned me into a sort of

This article was written by

Cullen Roche
68.89K Followers
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WTAI--
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF
THNQ--
Robo Global® Artificial Intelligence ETF
LRNZ--
TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF
AIQ--
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
UBOT--
Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News