Operating mostly under the radar since its inception in April 2022, the India Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ) could start to catch a bid this summer. Canny trade deals with the US and the EU could position India as a central platform
INQQ: Benefiting From India's Full Court Trade Diplomacy
Summary
- INQQ offers unique exposure to India's booming e-commerce sector, driven by youthful demographics and rapid digitization across both the government and private sectors.
- 27% of Global Gen Z resides in India, creating a compelling long-term "mass consumption" growth opportunity reminiscent of 1960s US and 2000s China.
- Serious market volatility and recent underperformance may have set up a technical support, while upcoming US and EU trade deals could catalyze a summer rebound.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MMYT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.