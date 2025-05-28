Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Tri-Arch Equity Research as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Summary

Apple’s valuation is considered reasonably priced, leaning slightly towards the higher end. My DCF Value at a 2.5%-3.5% Perpetuity Growth Rate range at 7.85% WACC suggests a price range between $160.12-$191.09, respectively. Therefore, my rating is a Hold. I would buy if the price drops to the low 160s as there is nice support from a technical perspective and valuation looks right there.

Technical analysis shows a critical support zone between $169 and $192, which aligns with the fundamental analysis range based on a WACC of 7.85% and growth rates between 2.5% and 3.5%.

Further downside pressure can come from tariffs and the persistently high cost of debt in the US. Also, a continued strain on consumer spending can cause even the most devoted Apple fans to hold onto their old devices a little longer instead of splurging on an upgrade or a new gadget. However, upside catalysts include the contrapositive of these points - of course the resolution on Tariffs will push stock prices higher, and lower interest rates would make debt cheaper. Additionally, successful design changes and implementation of display Face ID sensors can supercharge sales next year and beyond). The balance of these factors and the high uncertainty that exists in the macro environment supports my wait-and-see approach for now, given the current price.

Fundamental Analysis

For Apple Inc., I have developed a comprehensive 3-statement model grounded in the 2024 10-K report. Key drivers for future forecasts are thoroughly analyzed to support the valuation.