Apple's Valuation Is Priced To Perfection, Thought On The Higher End

May 28, 2025 4:44 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) StockAAPL
Tri-Arch Equity Research
2 Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • Apple’s valuation appears reasonable but leans toward the higher end, with sensitivity to growth and discount rate assumptions, especially in terminal value calculations.
  • My DCF model, using conservative growth and a 7.85% WACC, yields a fair value near $174 per share, aligning with technical support zones.
  • Technical analysis highlights a critical support range between $169 and $192; a breakdown below $192 could signal further downside risk.
  • Given both fundamental and technical perspectives, Apple is fairly valued for now, but not a bargain, so caution is warranted at current levels.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Tri-Arch Equity Research as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Summary

Apple’s valuation is considered reasonably priced, leaning slightly towards the higher end. My DCF Value at a 2.5%-3.5% Perpetuity Growth Rate range at 7.85% WACC suggests a price range between $160.12-$191.09, respectively. Therefore, my rating is a Hold. I would buy if the price drops to the low 160s as there is nice support from a technical perspective and valuation looks right there.

Technical analysis shows a critical support zone between $169 and $192, which aligns with the fundamental analysis range based on a WACC of 7.85% and growth rates between 2.5% and 3.5%.

Further downside pressure can come from tariffs and the persistently high cost of debt in the US. Also, a continued strain on consumer spending can cause even the most devoted Apple fans to hold onto their old devices a little longer instead of splurging on an upgrade or a new gadget. However, upside catalysts include the contrapositive of these points - of course the resolution on Tariffs will push stock prices higher, and lower interest rates would make debt cheaper. Additionally, successful design changes and implementation of display Face ID sensors can supercharge sales next year and beyond). The balance of these factors and the high uncertainty that exists in the macro environment supports my wait-and-see approach for now, given the current price.

Fundamental Analysis

For Apple Inc., I have developed a comprehensive 3-statement model grounded in the 2024 10-K report. Key drivers for future forecasts are thoroughly analyzed to support the valuation.

This article was written by

Tri-Arch Equity Research
2 Followers
I am an investor with over 7 years of experience in the financial markets. Currently pursuing an MBA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where I specialize in Finance and Marketing, my academic background has equipped me with a strong foundation in business strategy, financial analysis, and market dynamics. My investing journey began in early 2015 when I purchased Starbucks (SBUX) for its undervalued valuation. This initial investment marked the start of a transformative experience; the stock's growth trajectory captivated me, leading to a deeper exploration of trading strategies. Over the years, I have developed a systematic approach that combines technical analysis with fundamental insights derived from my academic studies. My strategy focuses on identifying sustainable growth stocks across various sectors, emphasizing valuation, management quality, and macroeconomic trends. I avoid day trading in favor of longer-term investments, as I prioritize consistency over short-term volatility. My primary focus is on companies that demonstrate strong fundamentals, such as revenue growth, profitability margins, and a balanced risk profile. By integrating my MBA expertise with practical market insights, I have been able to consistently generate annualized returns while maintaining a diversified portfolio. My motivation for writing on Seeking Alpha stems from three key pillars: sharing valuable insights with the investing community, educating others about sound investment principles, and contributing to fostering better decision-making in the financial space. I believe that detailed, well-researched analyses and clear communication are essential tools for investors seeking to navigate the complexities of global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

As of 05/28/2025, I am long HD and AMD.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News