Shares of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) have gained 9% over the past year, similar to the market, but the stock has fallen considerably from its highs. Regional banks were initially one of the largest winners after President Trump
Zions Bancorporation: Attractive Even As Capital Limits Upside
Summary
- Zions Bancorporation's strong credit quality and conservative underwriting set it apart, with low charge-offs and robust reserve coverage supporting its loan book.
- Deposit base remains stable and net interest income is poised to grow, benefiting from higher rates and improving deposit costs, despite some mix shift risks.
- Capital position, impacted by unrealized losses on securities, is the main valuation headwind; improvement is expected but will be gradual, limiting P/E expansion.
- With 12% upside and a secure 3.7% yield, I see the recent sell-off as overdone and recommend ZION as a solid long-term value opportunity.
