May 28th ended up being a good day for shareholders of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). The company, which operates ski resorts, a ski school, and other related assets, saw its share price
Vail Resorts Just Snagged A Great Catalyst For Further Growth
Summary
- Rob Katz returns as CEO of Vail Resorts, Inc., sparking optimism due to his strong track record of growth and shareholder returns from 2006-2021.
- Under Katz, Vail expanded aggressively, boosting revenue, profitability, and resort count, while recent years saw stagnation and a shift toward buybacks and dividends.
- MTN shares have underperformed since Katz stepped down, but the stock now trades at attractive valuations, offering potential upside if growth resumes.
- With analysts expecting improved Q3 results and Katz's leadership, I reaffirm my Buy rating for MTN stock, anticipating a return to growth-focused strategy and margin improvement.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.