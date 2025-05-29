AMD Isn't The Next Nvidia, But It Doesn't Need To Be
Summary
- AMD faces significant headwinds from China export restrictions and tariffs, impacting near-term revenue and gross margins, but maintains strong execution in CPUs and data centers.
- Despite lagging Nvidia in AI GPUs, AMD is well-positioned to capture niche AI demand and benefit from hyperscaler diversification away from Nvidia.
- Valuation has contracted to a fair 30x P/E, making risk/reward attractive given expected 12-15% annual top-line growth and expanding margins.
- While AMD isn't the next Nvidia, its upcoming AI product launches and resilient data center business support a positive long-term outlook for investors.
