AMD Isn't The Next Nvidia, But It Doesn't Need To Be

Millennial Dividends
7.67K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • AMD faces significant headwinds from China export restrictions and tariffs, impacting near-term revenue and gross margins, but maintains strong execution in CPUs and data centers.
  • Despite lagging Nvidia in AI GPUs, AMD is well-positioned to capture niche AI demand and benefit from hyperscaler diversification away from Nvidia.
  • Valuation has contracted to a fair 30x P/E, making risk/reward attractive given expected 12-15% annual top-line growth and expanding margins.
  • While AMD isn't the next Nvidia, its upcoming AI product launches and resilient data center business support a positive long-term outlook for investors.
Qualcomm Incorporated, Nvidia Corporation, AMD. Assorted semiconductor companies

Robert Way

To say the least, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) (TSX:AMD:CA) didn't start 2025 on the best note, with the stock currently down around 5% on a year-to-date basis, but falling as much as 65% from its all-time high of $227/share, driven lower by

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends
7.67K Followers
I’m a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 company, investing with a long runway—30 years to retirement and plenty of compounding ahead. I write about building a thoughtful portfolio that balances strong growth potential with solid fundamentals. My focus is on high-quality businesses, mostly in the U.S. and Europe—companies with staying power, industry-leading profitability, low leverage, and room to grow. I’m especially interested in portfolio strategy, capital allocation, and what makes a business truly worth holding for the long haul. Investing, for me, is about more than just returns—it’s a way to challenge my thinking, stay curious, and move steadily toward financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMZN, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News