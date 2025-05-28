QQQX: Dynamic Covered Call ETF With Strong Dividend Consistency

Cain Lee
5.8K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • QQQX offers high income (9.1% yield) and tech exposure via a dynamic covered call strategy, making it ideal for income-focused investors.
  • The fund currently trades at an 8.2% discount to NAV, a much larger discount than its historical average, presenting an attractive entry point.
  • QQQX consistently out-earns its distributions and maintains a solid dividend history, with most payouts classified as tax-advantaged return of capital.
  • While QQQX caps upside and underperforms pure growth ETFs, it works best as a complement to growth holdings, especially amid tech sector volatility.

Stand out from the crowd. Yellow Unique Dollar sign. Profit and money. Financial and business 3d illustration

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

I've grown quite fond of covered call ETFs because of their unique ability to participate in market growth while simultaneously providing a superior level of income. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:

This article was written by

Cain Lee
5.8K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in QQQX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QQQX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on QQQX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News