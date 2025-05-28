In the past, I have written about closed-end funds like the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (OTCPK:STMZF) and the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) that give investors access to high-potential private companies like
XOVR: 3 Risks To Consider Before Buying This Fund
Summary
- XOVR ETF provides unique access to private companies like SpaceX within an ETF structure, but transparency around its 'Entrepreneur Factor' is lacking.
- The fund's proprietary ER30TR Index claims strong outperformance, yet long-term results from similar strategies have been mediocre.
- Frequent strategy changes, potential survivorship bias, and ETF structure risks with illiquid private holdings raise caution for investors.
- While XOVR is intriguing and worth monitoring, I rate it a hold due to limited track record and unanswered concerns.
